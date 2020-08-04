Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar: Cancel the Disengagement Law in Samaria

Coalition chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) and opposition MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) have drafted a new bill which would nullify parts of the 2005 Disengagement Law, Yediot Aharonot reported Tuesday morning.

If passed, the new bill would lift restrictions on travel by Israeli citizens to areas in northern Samaria which were evacuated during the 2005 Disengagement.

“We need to end this terrible decree against these great people who are dedicated to the Land of Israel,” said Zohar.

“When I was chosen as coalition chairman, I dedicated myself – and obligated myself – to the cause of the Land of Israel. I won’t compromise and I will struggle against anyone I need to make the changes our holy land deserves. Therefore, passing this bill is one of my most important goals, and we’ll do everything we can to complete the process.”

Along with all 21 Israeli towns in the Gaza Strip, the government of Ariel Sharon evacuated four Israeli towns in northern Samaria during the 2005 Disengagement: Ganim, Kadim, Sa-Nur, and Homesh.

Israeli forces withdrew from the Gaza Strip following the implementation of the Disengagement plan, Israel retained control of the areas evacuated in northern Samaria.

Under the Disengagement Law, however, Israeli civilians were barred from visiting the sites of the four demolished towns.

The new proposal, originally conceived by Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan, has been brought to the Knesset in the past, but was repeatedly rejected at Prime Minister Netanyahu’s behest.

Now, however, with the backing of the coalition chairman, Dagan is hopeful the bill will finally be passed into law.

“Not a day or night goes by that I don’t feel pained by the expulsion,” said Dagan. “The expulsion was a crime, and the Disengagement Law is a ‘Mark of Cain’ in the law books of the State of Israel.”

“I call on the Prime Minister to adopt this bill. There is no better response to the murderousness of Gaza and Syria. There is no better response to Israel’s enemies.”