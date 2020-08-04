Following comments by Netanyahu on status of sovereignty plan, senior US official says both sides continuing to work on deal.

The US and Israel are continuing to work together to reach a deal on Israel’s plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, a senior US official said.

Responding to comments by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Monday evening in which Netanyahu told Likud faction members the sovereignty plan remains on the agenda and is being held up by Washington, a senior US official told Kan that talks between the US and Israel are continuing.

“We’re still working to move forward on the path that President Trump laid out in January, when he unveiled the Trump plan and the US plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians,” the source said.

The official added that “at this stage there is still no final decision regarding the steps to implement the plan.”

On Monday, Netanyahu reassured Likud lawmakers that the sovereignty plan had not been abandoned, but could not be implemented until a deal is reached with the Trump administration.

"For me, the application of sovereignty has not been dropped from the agenda - it depends on the White House.”

Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani slammed Netanyahu saying that Israel should move unilaterally and apply sovereignty even without a green light from the US.

"Mr. Prime Minister, the one who repeatedly promised to apply Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, this decision will not be made Washington, but in Jerusalem."

"This is your decision alone and you must go through with it. Keep your word and begin to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria soon," Elhayani added.