Kinneret's August water level highest in 27 years

Dead Sea losing less this summer than last year, as Kinneret water level remains highest since 1993.

The Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level at the beginning of August is the highest since August 1993, Israel's Water Authority reported.

The Kinneret currently stands at -209.39, and 59 centimeters below the upper red line signaling that the lake is full. It has lost 25 centimeters since last month.

At the beginning of August 1993, it measured at -209.01 below sea level.

Israel Hayom noted that the Dead Sea's level was -434.72, after dropping 13 centimeters since last month and 55 centimeters since the beginning of they hydrological year. During the same period last year, the Dead Sea dropped 16 centimeters during July.

In April, the Kinneret came within 20 centimeters of maximum capacity, and there was talk of opening the Degania Dam.