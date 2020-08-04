Unmasking Iranian and Palestinian Hybrid warfare against Israel

How the terrorist organizations that are presented as legitimate under the guise of Palestinian aid organizations disguise themselves.

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon interview Dan Diker, Director of the Program to Counter Political Warfare at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

Diker and Adam Shay of the JCPA have published a monograph The PACBI Deception: Unmasked - Terror Links and Political Warfare Masquerading as Human Rights.

Diker said that close intelligence cooperation between Israel's Mossad, the US and several Western Intelligence agencies enabled the US to redeploy carrier and bomber forces to confront Iran threatening US allies and assets in the Gulf region.

He drew attention in his book to the Sixth meeting of the Palestinian Academic & Cultural Boycott of Israel. The BDS National Committee brought together the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces (PNIF) terrorist groups composed of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Palestinian Liberation Front, PFLP General Command for to deceive the West. it masqueraded as grassroots nonviolent human rights organization advocating BDS, while seeking to destroy the Jewish nation of Israel.

Diker noted that the activities of the International BDS campaign have had no economic impact on Israel ‘s GDP. Rather it is meant to depict Israel as a violator of human rights, endeavoring to delegitimize and demonize it. Diker reveals that many Western European nations recognize that anti-Zionism against Israel is tantamount to Antisemitism. He addressed the conundrum facing the leaders of the US Democratic Party in Congress. Two Muslim women, US Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, use Free Speech to further the Antisemitic agenda of Political Islam of Iran and Sunni proxies - the PIJ and Hamas- both designated terrorist organizations.