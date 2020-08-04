Health Ministry returning to strict testing policy

Ministry of Health will perform a coronavirus test for anyone who comes in contact with a verified patient.

The Ministry of Health is once again changing its testing policy and from now on anyone who has been in contact with a verified coronavirus patient will be tested, even if he has not exhibited any symptoms, Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

This testing policy was practiced at the start of the coronavirus crisis, but the Ministry subsequently decided to test only those who had been in contact with a patient and exhibited the symptoms of the virus.

The decision was made mainly due to considerations of overcrowding at the hospitals and the health maintenance organizations.

The new testing policy is led by the Head of Public Health Services in the Health Ministry, Sharon Alrei, who recently replaced Sigal Sadecki. Alrei believes that this will help stop the waves of infection.

The Ministry of Health is also considering referring those who have been in contact with a patient for examination without the need from a reference by a doctor.