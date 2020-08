George Floyd's eight-minutes resisting arrest can be seen today for first time.

The Daily Mail has obtained video from the bodycams of officers Thomas Lane and Alex Kueng, who were part of Floyd's arrest on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

The tapes show Floyd failing to comply with police instructions as soon as Lane started knocking on Floyd's car window with a flashlight.

Once Floyd opened the door, Lane ordered him to show both hands several times before Floyd finally complied.