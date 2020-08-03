Disney World 'Splash Mountain' log flume ride sinks

Riders forced to disembark popular attraction in the middle of the ride after their log vehicle sinks under the water.

They didn't expect to get that wet!

Several passengers on the popular Splash Mountain log flume ride at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park in Florida were forced to disembark in the middle of the ride when their vehicle began to sink Sunday evening.

Video posted to social media showed the log flume almost completely submerged under the water.

“So we got out of our boat because it was sinking while we were stuck there,” one rider wrote on Twitter. “The disney world employee decided to tell us that we should’ve stayed in the boat but it went under as soon as we all stepped out… nice.”

In the video, the employee can be heard telling the park guests that exiting the vehicle caused a "safety hazard."

Another park guest wrote about the incident: "A ride vehicle has completely sunk on #WaltDisneyWorld. Splash Mountain- just after the Riverboat finale scene. Boat is entirely under water, with its nose UNDER the log in front of it. Guests currently being evac’d PAST IT rather than an alternate route."