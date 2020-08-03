The NY Times union wants “sensitive” writers only to deal with the mobs for whom the NYT is a safe spot that does not upset them.. Op-ed.

Proof here that it’s never enough. We read that a union which speaks for 1,200 NY Times employees wants more “sensitive reads” in the paper.

They are complaining, I guess, because, of the thousands who fled, three normal people in all the land were caught still reading the paper.

So the editors, those who haven’t been fired yet for disobedience, must be doing something wrong, according to the view that the house must be cleaned of all patriotic thinking.

Only a few months ago, the Times fired opinion editor James Bennet for allowing a contrary op-ed to slip through.

That’s when Sen. Tom Cotton suggested that President Trump ought to send in federal troops to quell the rioting…riots being committed, if you ask me, by sensitive mobs.

Then both publisher A.G Sulzberger and executive editor Dean Baquet came out averring that the Times would never again permit such heresy. Imagine that. A contrary opinion.

Henceforth, they promised, they’d be far more sensitive to the mob, inside the building and out…but not sensitive enough?

Apparently, there is no satisfying Democrats and the Radical Left, even though, from media, to entertainment, to sports, they already hold all the cards.

It is their culture, and we are just spectators.

With a nod to the Soviet system of unionizing writers into forced uniformity… a harrowing behave-or-die captivity for such bold, free-thinking talents as Boris Pasternak… what they are asking for, of course, those union members of the Times, is censorship…or rather, MORE censorship.

They won’t use that word because? Because it is so insensitive.



Is it worse today than in the past? Quick answer. Yes. It is worse today.

Editor Bari Weiss, unlike Bennet, quit voluntarily a few weeks ago because her (moderate and pro-Israel) sensitivity did not match their (radical-anti-Israel) sensitivity.

All of which begs the question…is it worse today than in the past? Quick answer. Yes. It is worse today. Read this book for the full scoop, plus this to catch up with the rest of the world.

However…

Let’s not forget Walter Duranty, who is not the same as Jimmy Durante.

Jimmy Durante was a wonderful comedic performer who regaled America back when America was still America, 1930s, 40s, and 50s, partly the 60s. His big nose was his trademark, as was his skill at cracking corny one-liners and keeping time to such nonsensical ditties as “Inka Dinka Do.”

“Inka Dinka Do” still makes far more sense than Walter Duranty ever did…while, at around the same era, he was covering the Soviet Union for The New York Times.

That’s when Stalin moved forward with his Five-Year Plan of collectivization, which caused millions to die of starvation, particularly in Ukraine.

Duranty’s dispatches back to the United States forgot to mention any of that, as it would be insensitive toward Stalin and the splendors of communism.

For such glaring falsehood through denial, Duranty won a Pulitzer Prize, which the Times still won’t give back, even as it admits that Duranty was guilty of journalistic malpractice.

As is the case here in 2020, where we find reporter Nikole Hanna-Jones getting her own Pulitzer for another discredited work for the Times, the 1619 Project.

The New York Times won no Pulitzers for its coverage of the Holocaust because IT DID NOT COVER THE HOLOCAUST – the story of the century…the biggest story since Creation.

Yes, there were mentions here and there, but no screaming headlines that would rouse the nation and stir FDR to do something…and quickly.

Millions of lives could have been saved.

Go ahead then, be sensitive…but once in a while choose the right side maybe?

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com.

Courtesy Jack Engelhard banner

























