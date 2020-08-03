Survey conducted by Direct Polls Institute indicates enormous support for Israel Prize winner candidacy for position of President of State.

The polling company Direct Polls today published the results of a poll ahead of the State presidential elections that are expected to be held in the Knesset in 2021.

According to the results of the survey, the leading candidate is Israel Prize winner Miriam Peretz, who received 44% of the votes.

She is followed by Jewish Agency Chairman Yitzhak Herzog, who received 18%, followed by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, with 14%, followed by Labor Party Chairman Amir Peretz, with 9%.

The survey data show that while the politically identified candidates enjoy support among the political bloc from whence they came, Peretz enjoys support among the two blocs.