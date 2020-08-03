Netanyahu: Sovereignty decision depends on White House support

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the issue of the application of sovereignty during the weekly Likud faction meeting Monday after not commenting on the issue since the beginning of July.

"For me, the application of sovereignty has not been dropped from the agenda - it depends on the White House," Netanyahu told the Likud faction.

Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani said in response, "Mr. Prime Minister, the one who repeatedly promised to apply Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, are not in Washington, but in Jerusalem."

"This is your decision alone and you must do it. Keep your word and begin to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria soon," Elhayani added.

It was reported last night that the Palestinian Authority believes it has become far less likely that Israel will implement its sovereignty in any part of Judea and Samaria in the near future.

In recent days, senior PA officials have estimated that a decision will have to be made in the coming month whether to resume security coordination with Israel, which was unilaterally suspended in protest of the possibility that Israel would pursue the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Most of the leading figures in the PA believe that the resumption of coordination will only make it easier for the PA to function and therefore they support he move. The final decision will be made by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Political sources estimate that there is still a possibility that the US administration, which at present is not discussing the issue at all, will be more open to hearing about it close to the US elections in November, and then US President Donald Trump will give the green light to apply partial sovereignty.

At the same time, opposition to the plan is also declining in Europe, mainly because it does not look like it will be implemented. Fourteen European countries led a call for protest over the weekend against "annexation," following a similar call from many more countries from the EU that was transferred to Israel about two months ago.