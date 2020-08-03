'Netanyahu is always whining'

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid says PM Netanyahu pretends he does not have protection when he complains about threats against him.

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid strongly criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu and the government over their handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"The whole government came from IKEA without instructions," Lapid said in an interview with Moran Azoulay on the Knesset channel Monday.

The opposition leader also attacked Netanyahu for overplaying the threats against him. "Netanyahu doesn't have to fear going outside. The Shin Bet knows how to protect him. He is constantly whining. You are the prime minister. You have an armored Audi and a thousand people guarding you."

Lapid expressed no regret over what is happening to his former partner, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. There is a law in politics that when you betray others in the end they will betray you. That's how it works. The one who crawled into Bibi's government contrary to all his promises, the one who dismantled Blue and White on a whim. He didn't have to do it. And especially the one who cheated his constituents and sits under Bibi and also in the committee of inquiry into the submarines, also in the amendment to the Nationality Law. There is no guarantee that they will not cheat on this too and in the end you will reap what you sow."

When asked about the possibility that Netanyahu would step down as prime minister and become president instead, Lapid said: "the first part is definitely acceptable to me."