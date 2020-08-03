She Was Walking When She Heard a “Snap”

Doctors told her that she needed surgery to walk again, but the procedure is too expensive for her. As a result, she remains unable to walk.

By most people’s standards, Malka Heimlich has more than enough reason to complain. Instead, this amazing mother of 14 maintains her courage and optimism against all odds.

Malka had surgery for a torn tendon and was walking one day when she heard a “snap.” Now she is confined to a wheelchair. This would be challenging enough in of itself, if she weren’t also in the process of raising a large family, and marrying off two children.

Doctors have told her that she needs surgery if she expects to walk again, but the procedure is beyond her financial means. And so, she remains unable to stand, in more ways than one.

The Heimlich family finds itself in an extremely difficult situation. They do not have enough money to put food on the table, and may need to cancel their children's engagements on top of everything else. With the realization that visiting the sick and assisting the bride and groom are gargantuan mitzvos, the Heimlich family has opened a fundraising campaign humbly asking for your help.

Each contribution brings them closer to a life free of constant worry; something every child deserves.

