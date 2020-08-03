Netanyahu: 'Level of morbidity in Israel is among the highest in the world'

Netanyahu laments high infection rate in Israel - but adds that rate has remained stable in recent weeks, ending the surge seen in July.

Israel has one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in the world, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu lamented Monday, adding that the number of fatalities from the coronavirus had reached a new high this past week.

Speaking at a meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet Monday afternoon, Netanyahu said there was both good news and bad news regarding the pandemic in Israel

“The level of morbidity in Israel is among the highest in the world. This is the bad news.”

“The good news is that over the past approximately two weeks, we have been on a plateau, even after accounting for the change in testing and the number of tests over weekends, we are still, apparently, on a plateau.”

“Two additional pieces of data, the number of severe cases has been accumulating slowly, not in such a way that at this moment would pose a challenge for the system; we will hear about this from the health officials who are participating in the discussion. Secondly, the number of deaths is rising. The number of deaths for the past week is 68 and is rising. It is rising in the State of Israel and it could rise to high numbers.”

“Now, there is a major question here: We estimate that we cannot stay at this number. First, the morbidity data could rise. It will rise if the number of cases rises; from this level, our situation will be very difficult. We want to lower it to such a level that we will be able to cut the chain of infection, which is very difficult to do when there are thousands of new cases in the system every day. We need both digital and human means to get after the chain of infection. It is reaching numbers that we will be unable to bear.”

“Then, together with building the ability to cut the chain of infection, we must lower the number of cases.”

“We also need to take into account that we are in the month of August, and in September, we are due to start the school year. These things join together in the major task of lowering the morbidity curve while building a capability for cutting the chain of infection. These are our two major tasks.”

“We discussed all of these subjects at length – the Health Minister, the head of the National Security Council and, of course, Prof. Gamzu. Today, Prof. Gamzu will present his recommendations.”

Earlier on Monday, Israel’s Health Ministry released updated statistics on the coronavirus pandemic, showing that the number of fatalities for the week ending August 2nd is the highest number recorded during a seven-day period, topping the number of deaths recorded during the previous record high in the third week of April.