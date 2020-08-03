Hamas: Israel attacked to draw attention away from its own crisis

Hamas spokesman claims Israeli retaliation is a 'message of attack' and an attempt to draw attention away from Israel's 'internal crisis.'

Fawzi Barhoum, Hamas spokesman, said that Israel's attack on Hamas targets in Gaza is a "message of escalation and attack" which expresses Israel's attempts to draw attention away from its own internal crisis and towards events in Gaza.

Barhoum noted that the "resistance organizations" are well aware of the "occupation's" plans, and have strategies for how to act to handle it.

He emphasized that Gaza will not be an outlet for managing Israel's internal conflicts, and the way the "enemy" is dealt with will always be one with the situation of "struggle" and "jihad" of the "Palestinian nation."

On Sunday night, the IDF attacked Hamas terror targets in Gaza, in retaliation for rocket fire on Israeli civilians.

Among the targets were a concrete production site, which is used for digging underground infrastructure, as was an underground infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terror organization.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed that the attacks were carried out in retaliation for the rocket fire on Israel.

"The IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israeli territory very seriously and will continue to act as much as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli citizens," the IDF said in a statement. "The Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and it will bear the consequences of the terrorist acts against the citizens of Israel."