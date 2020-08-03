Haredi MK: 'We cannot make peace with Likud's caprices and games'

Dep. Education Min. Meir Porush says his party supports Override Clause, but 'cannot make peace' with Likud's 'caprices and games.'

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush (UTJ) on Monday morning said his party will oppose the Override Clause, since approving it would break apart the coalition and bring about new elections.

"We cannot make peace with the Likud's caprices and games," Porush told Galatz in an interview. "We are in favor of the Override Clause, but what it means right now is that the coalition will break apart. We won't help that happen, it's unnecessary."

"We need to give this coalition an opportunity to sit out its term," he added.

MK Yakov Asher, also of UTJ, told Galatz: "We will not be part of the game of trying to bring down the coalition, each time from a different direction, like Russian roulette."

On Sunday both Shas and UTJ announced that they would refrain from supporting the clause, which is expected to be proposed this week by Yamina's MK Ayelet Shaked.