Yesh Atid chair supports PM Netanyahu's stance: One-year budget is best

MK Yair Lapid opposes DM Benny Gantz's insistence on 2-year budget. 'I don't think we can make a budget to the end of 2021.'

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid-Telem party, on Monday spoke to 103FM Radio about the disagreement between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) regarding the budget.

According to Lapid, it is more appropriate to pass a one-year budget, as Netanyahu proposes, and not a two-year budget, as Blue and White would prefer.

"I don't think that at this point we can make a budget until the end of 2021," Lapid told 103FM in an interview.

Later in the interview, Lapid responded to Gantz's interview with News 12, in which Gantz said that sometimes he is not interested in going to school, which is basically politics.

"That's a sentence said by someone who isn't in the right place," Lapid said. "In light of the damage caused over the past year by Blue and White, maybe it would be better if he stayed at home this morning. If you don't feel a sense of mission burning within you, you're not in the right place."