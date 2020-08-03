Ministers to discuss restrictions on hotspots

Coronavirus Cabinet to hold discussion on which cities to consider 'restricted zones,' decide on restrictions for hotspots.

The Coronavirus Cabinet will meet Monday at noon to discuss restrictions on "red" cities, where the coronavirus infection rate is high, Kan reported.

The cities in question include Modi'in Illit, Beitar Illit, Elad, Taibeh, Qalansawe, Zemer, and Ein Mahil.

It is expected that the ministers will declare the cities "restricted zones," but the restrictions placed on them will not be on the level of a full lockdown.

Potential restrictions include a complete ban on gatherings and stores opening. However, it is expected that residents will be allowed to leave their city to go to work.

On Sunday, seven people died of coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 536.