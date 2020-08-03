20 injured after bus flips over in Jordan Valley

Traffic accident involving bus near Mehola in Jordan Valley leaves 20 passengers injured, including one in moderate condition.

Twenty people were injured Monday morning when a bus flipped over in the Jordan Valley.

The accident occurred on Route 578, near the Israeli town of Mehola.

One person suffered moderate injuries, while the remaining nineteen victims were lightly injured.

Emergency first responders from MDA and United Hatzlaha were dispatched to the scene, along with IDF paramedics, to treat the injured.

Red Crescent ambulances evacuated the victims for further treatment.

Oded Shabbat, a United Hatzalah paramedic, described the scene of the accident. “This involved a bus which flipped over on its side. With the help of IDF medical teams and other paramdeics from United Hatzalah in the nearby towns, we provided first aid to the injured. Fire and rescue teams are working on the scene due to the nature of the accident.”

Binyamin and Yehonatan Kellerman, volunteers from United Hatzalah, said: “When we arrived on the scene, we found a bus which had turned over on its side. With the help of a United Hatzalah paramedic and other first responders and IDF medical teams, we provided first aid to the victims. Afterwards, they were evacuated by the Red Crescent to the hospital.”