Kosovo PM tests positive for coronavirus

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said on Sunday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and would self-isolate for the next two weeks, AFP reported.

"Today I did the test for the COVID-19 and tested positive," Hoti wrote on his Facebook account.

The Prime Minister said he had started 14 days of self-isolation, during which he would perform his duties from home.

"I have no signs (of the disease), except a very mild cough," said Hoti, who took over as Prime Minister in early June.

Like the rest of the Balkans region, Kosovo has reported a surge of coronavirus infections since June. It is one of the poorest countries in Europe with the most fragile medical infrastructure.

The nation of 1.8 million people has so far registered some 249 deaths and nearly 9,000 infections.

There have been several politicians in the world who have tested positive for COVID-19. Perhaps the most well-known is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the virus several times.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also tested positive for coronavirus in June. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also dealt with the virus and even had to go into intensive care.

He later revealed that his health deteriorated so badly after contracting coronavirus that a strategy was drawn up in case he died.