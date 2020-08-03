White House chief of staff: The election will not be delayed

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows denies claims that President Donald Trump trying to interfere with the election process.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday the November presidential election would go ahead as planned.

In an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Meadows responded to claims that President Donald Trump was trying to interfere with the election process, after Trump caused an uproar when he asserted in a tweet that the US should delay its upcoming presidential election this November, due to fear of mass voter fraud if universal mail-in voting is permitted.

“He has not looked at delaying any election,” Meadows said, adding, “What we will do is, if we try to transform this and start mailing in ballots all across the country, all 50 states, what we will see is a delay because they’re just not equipped to handle it.”

“We’re going to hold an election on November 3 and the president is going to win,” continued Meadows.

Trump subsequently clarified his original tweet and wrote, “Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later!”

In a conversation with reporters that day, the President appeared to walk back on the idea of delaying the 2020 election, though he continued to raise doubts about efforts to expand mail-in voting in some states to respond to the coronavirus.

"Do I want to see a date change? No," Trump said at the White House. "But I don't want to see a crooked election."