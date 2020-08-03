Border Police fighters suspected of robbing Palestinian Arabs

Three Border Police officers arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and aggravated assault at crossing in the south.

The Department for Internal Investigations at the Office of the State Attorney arrested three Border Police fighters on suspicion of committing an armed robbery and aggravated assault of Palestinian Arabs at a crossing in the south.

An undercover investigation by the department raised the suspicion that the three would attack Palestinian Arabs who wanted to enter Israeli territory and take their money from them.

The three policemen will be brought before the Be’er Sheva Magistrates Court on Monday to extend their detention.

The police said: "The suspicions attributed to the fighters serving in the Border Police are taken very seriously. This is an exceptional case and as long as the suspicions are confirmed, the fighters have no place in the corps."