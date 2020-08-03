Yonina sings: Outside (Bachutz)

“The song was written a while ago, but it feels like we wrote it during quarantine.”

From the clip

Music & Lyrics by Yoni Tokayer

Produced and Mixed by Amit Ben Atar

How long can I wait, playing games behind the door

I want to head out to the park, jump in puddles and explore

How can I just sit here between these walls

When I hear the wind begin to call

How long can I wait, simply staring at a screen

When I can touch, and hear, and smell, playing where the grass is green

How can I just sit here between these walls

When I hear the wind begin to call

‘Cuz outside

I can spread my wings and fly

The sun is warm, and I’m finally feeling free

To jump and dance and simply to be me

We come into a world that is full of mystery

There’s beauty all around, if we only learn to see

I might climb a tree, or chase a butterfly

Dig into the sand of watch the clouds go by…

Videography: Yosef Shelest

Drone: Gal Freedman

Video Editing: Yoni Tokayer

Thank you to the amazing kids who took part in this video.

Graphics: Ziv Regev

Illustration: Rachel Shalev