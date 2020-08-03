Yonina sings: Outside (Bachutz)

Music & Lyrics by Yoni Tokayer
Produced and Mixed by Amit Ben Atar
How long can I wait, playing games behind the door
I want to head out to the park, jump in puddles and explore
How can I just sit here between these walls
When I hear the wind begin to call
How long can I wait, simply staring at a screen
When I can touch, and hear, and smell, playing where the grass is green
How can I just sit here between these walls
When I hear the wind begin to call
‘Cuz outside
I can spread my wings and fly
The sun is warm, and I’m finally feeling free
To jump and dance and simply to be me
We come into a world that is full of mystery
There’s beauty all around, if we only learn to see
I might climb a tree, or chase a butterfly
Dig into the sand of watch the clouds go by…
Videography: Yosef Shelest
Drone: Gal Freedman
Video Editing: Yoni Tokayer
Thank you to the amazing kids who took part in this video.
Graphics: Ziv Regev
Illustration: Rachel Shalev