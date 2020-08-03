Tzipi Hotovely says goodbye

Former minister who was appointed Israeli ambassador to London thanks the many Israelis who supported her.

Dear friends,

I had the privilege of serving the people of Israel for over 11 years in the Knesset and government and I thank the Prime Minister for the trust he placed in me when he invited me to join political life, and now when he asked me to go out and represent the State of Israel as Israel's ambassador to Britain.

Today the appointment was approved by the government and I am embarking on a new mission for the sake of our beloved country.

It is important for me to say to everyone who shares and follows my public activities all these years: I will continue to share with you and update on the challenges we face in the political arena, I will always be happy to receive comments and ideas and it is especially important for me to thank you for the longtime support that enabled me to work for you.

A big thank you from the bottom of my heart.