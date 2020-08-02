SpaceX capsule makes successful return flight with NASA crew

First commercially-built space capsule makes successful return flight, with splashdown landing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth Sunday, arriving in a capsule built by the SpaceX company.

Their return was a test flight for the SpaceX Dragon capsule, which parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico for the first splashdown by US astronauts in 45 years.

The capsule is the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carry people into orbit.

President Trump hailed the NASA crew's return following a two-month mission on the International Space Station.

"Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two month mission," Trump tweeted Sunday. "Thank you to all!"

The successful mission paves the way for the launch of a SpaceX crew next month.

The company hopes to launch tourist flights as early as next year.