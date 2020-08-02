COVID-19 infection rate in US mostly unchanged

Coronavirus cases in US mostly same as in previous weeks, new analysis sheds light on why some locations have suffered worse than others.

The U.S. has seen at least 62,581 new COVID-19 cases a day over the past week, according to a NY Times report, a slight decrease from two weeks ago.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 4,783,000 people in the United States have been infected with the virus and at least 158,087 have died, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Coronavirus cases have seen a resurgence in some states, while a decrease has been noted in others. While in the past, hikes in the infection rate have been attributed to increased testing, that isn't the issue this time around, as additional tests have been conducted in recent days.

The NY Times report provided a list of states where the virus morbidity rate has been on the rise, those which have maintained a steady pace, and ones with an infection decrease.

The state with the highest uptick in cases over the last day was Mississippi, with an average of 1,255 new virus cases a day —a 37% increase from two weeks ago. According to the report, as of Sunday morning, the state has seen 59,881 virus cases, alongside 1,693 deaths.

California and NY were included in the list of states with an even rate, while Florida has been the recipient of a 21% drop-off in new infections.

The virus has also struck different localities in the country at different rates depending mostly on population density. While states like New York and California have been the biggest recipients of COVID-19, a small number of remote counties have not had a single infection.

The report also stated that population "clusters"—small, densely-packed groups of people without the ability to abide by social distancing directives, such as nursing homes and state prisons, have faced the highest morbidity rates. According to data provided by the NY Times, over 15,000 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have experienced coronavirus outbreaks, with more than 335,000 residents and staff infected, and over 59,000 succumbing to the virus.

Meanwhile, in Israel, seven coronavirus-related fatalities were reported Sunday, raising the death toll to 536, according to data released by the Health Ministry Sunday evening.

Three-hundred-and-twenty-one new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 72,584.

There are 26,386 cases active COVID-19 cases in the country, with 45,662 patients recovering from the virus.