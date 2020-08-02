Seven coronavirus fatalities reported Sunday

Coronavirus death toll in Israel rises to 536, number of patients in serious condition rises to 342.

Seven coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Israel Sunday, raising the death toll to 536, according to data released by the Health Ministry Sunday evening.

Three-hundred-and-twenty-one new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 72,584.

There are 26,386 cases of the coronavirus which are currently active, while 45,662 cases ended in recovery.

Of the cases which are still active, 772 are being treated in hospitals, while the remaining 25,614 are being treated at home or in coronavirus hotels.

Out of the 772 patients in hospitals, 342 are in serious condition, with 98 of them on respirators. That number is up four since Saturday night.

A further 141 patients are in moderate condition.

Just 4,252 tests were conducted thus far Sunday, of which 7.5% came back positive. A day earlier, 7,459 tests were conducted, with 8.4% of them returning positive, up from the 6.1% of tests on Friday.