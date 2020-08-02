New plan for keeping synagogues opened expected within days

Projector of the fight against COVID-19 in Israel discussed the framework for keeping the nation's synagogues opened to the public.

Projector of the fight against COVID-19 in Israel, Prof. Roni Gamzu discussed the framework for keeping the nation's synagogues opened to the public with Associate Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Itamar Grotto, and representatives of the National Security Council.

The director of the World Organization of Synagogues, Rabbi Shmuel Slotki, presented the plan he formulated to increase the amount of worshipers allowed in. According to the formulated plan, synagogues will be able to accommodate up to 30% occupancy.

Slotki thanked Gamzu and Grotto for their efforts in increasing the number of worshipers permitted in synagogues, saying that throughout the discussion it was evident that everyone was aware of the significance of synagogue worship for the one and a half million regular attendants nationwide awaiting the moment they can return to daily prayer services.

"It is clear to us that the current morbidity rate does not allow for a compete return to synagogues at full capacity, but you could clearly see that the needs of the religious public were taken into consideration and that efforts are being taken to find a reasonable solution in the near future in accordance to Ministry of Health guidelines," Rabbi Slotki promised.