Second wave of stimulus payments to go out later this week

National Insurance Institute says second set of payments for stimulus plan will go out by Wednesday.

Israel’s National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) announced Sunday afternoon that the second wave of stimulus payments will be deposited later this week.

According to the NII (Bituach Leumi), the next wave of payments will be transferred on over two days, from this Tuesday to this Wednesday.

Meir Spiegler, the director-general of the NII, said Sunday that the NII is working “round the clock to transfer the payments to every Israeli citizen within a few days.”

“The ‘Payment to Every Citizen’ law was passed last Wednesday afternoon, and since then, we’ve opened up telephone call centers and a digital center to update bank information. We’ve developed computer systems in accordance with the perimeters set out by the law, and we’re working constantly with data crossovers to transfer the payments and send out updates with messages to residents.”

The National Insurance Institute transferred the first wave of payments on Sunday, beginning with stimulus funds for children.

Families received 500 shekels ($147) per child for the first four children (inclusive), and 300 shekels ($88) for the fifth child and up.

For households which make regular payments to the NII via bank transfers, or for households which receive NII payments – including monthly child allowances paid to parents of minors – the NII is using existing bank account information for the transfers.

The NII is also working to gather information on the bank accounts of citizens who do not regularly receive NII payments and who do not use their bank accounts to make payments to the NII.