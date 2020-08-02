Yair Netanyahu: "Judge ignored calls to murder me"

Yair Netanyahu responded to the Magistrate Court's decision that he must take down a tweet featuring the home addresses of organizers of the anti-government "Black Flags" movement. "The judge basically said I should delete the tweet. And that's precisely what I did. The guilty tweet was a screen shot of a list of [radical left] organizations that comes up when anyone does a basic Google search," he stated.

"She ignored all the materials Adv. Yossi Cohen presented regarding calls to murder me. It didn't look like they were of any interest to her," tweeted Yair.

In May, three left-wing activists were questioned by police following four separate complaints, including one by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu regarding threats made to the life of Yair.

The complaints specified activist Haim Shadmi, one of the three, but Channel 12 News reported that another two activists were also being questioned. The two were suspected of incitement and issuing threats to the life of Yair Netanyahu, including statements they allegedly made at a demonstration outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Shadmi himself was also filmed at the demonstration and can be heard calling out over a megaphone: “One day, you won’t have your bodyguards with you, and then boom - who knows…”

Another one of the three allegedly addressed Yair Netanyahu via a social network, writing, “When your father is no longer prime minister, come and take a walk in the street. We’ll be waiting for you.”

Yair Netanyahu also lodged his own complaint with the police, as did two other unspecified individuals.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “The incitement of the extreme left has crossed a red line. We’re talking about actual threats made to the life of my son. Such threats should not be ignored.”