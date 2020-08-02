Settlement Minister Tzipi Hotovely approv as Israeli ambassador to the UK

Settlement Minister Tzipi Hotovely becomes the first female Israeli ambassador to the UK. New ambassadors to Russia, China, Belarus approved

The Israeli government approved Sunday afternoon the appointment of several new ambassadors, including the appointment of Settlement Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) as Israeli Ambassador to the UK.

Hotovely, whose term as Settlement Minister ended with her appointment Sunday, will replace current Ambassador Mark Regev, who has served in the position since April 2016.

Hotovely is the first woman to be tapped to serve as Israel’s ambassador to Britain. Hotovely previously served as Deputy Foreign Minister.

Tzachi HaNegbi (Likud) will take over as Settlement Minister.

“I would like to take leave of Minister Tzipi Hotovely,” said Netanyahu at the government meeting Sunday.

“Tzipi, I want to thank you for years of dedicated work, both in the Knesset and the Cabinet. You were Deputy Foreign Minister, my deputy, for years. I was impressed by your dedicated work and by your willingness to learn things and to stand up for things – to stand up for our rights here in our land and the justice of the international struggle.”

“I am certain that these qualities and this experience will find maximum and important expression for the State of Israel in in the important place to which you are going, Great Britain. We know that there are complex challenges there and there is major work to do. I am certain that you will succeed.”

The government also approved the appointment of Irit Ben-Aba Vitla as Israel’s new ambassador to China, the appointment of Alexander Ben-Zvi as Israel’s ambassador to Russia, and Alex Godlman-Sheinman as Israel’s ambassador to Belarus.