Minister Galant's plan for opening of school year approved

This morning, the government approved Education Minister Yoav Galant's plan for opening the 2021-2022 school year - "Learning in Security" - submitted in cooperation with Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

As part of the government approval and in accordance with the joint recommendation of the Ministries of Education, Finance, and Health, a budget increase of NIS 4.2 billion will be allocated for implementing the program to open the school year while dealing with coronavirus and high infection rates.

"I thank Prime Minister Netanyahu and members of the government for approval of the 'Learning in Security' plan which I presented to the government along with Ministers Yisrael Katz and Yuli Edelstein," Galant said after the approval.

"The plan will be funded with over 4 billion shekels and will allow a stable study routine even in the shadow of coronavirus."