Haredi parties to oppose Overrule Clause

The haredi Shas and United Torah Judaism parties issued a joint statement Sunday that they would not vote in favor of Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked's bill to implement the Overrule Clause.

In their statement, the parties, which had previously supported similar proposals, said that the need to prevent the coalition from collapsing was the reason they would oppose it this time.

"Representatives of the Shas and United Torah Judaism factions decided today (Sunday) not to support the Overrule Clause bill that is due to be put to a vote in the Knesset this week by the opposition through MK Ayelet Shaked," the statement said.

"Representatives of the haredi factions have announced that they are committed to preserving the coalition and the prevention of elections, working to pass the state budget, and the fight against the coronavirus."

In doing so, the haredi factions joined the position of the chairman of Yisrael Beyteinu, MK Avigdor Liberman, who announced that he and his party would vote against the Overrule Clause.

"We will vote against the Overrule Clause. This is a distraction from the main thing," Liberman said in an interview with Reshet Bet.