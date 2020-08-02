About 31,000 infiltrators in Israel at end of 2019

At the end of 2019: Approximately 167,000 workers from abroad and another 31,000 infiltrators, compared with 164,000 and 34,000 in 2018.

At the end of 2019, there were approximately 167,000 workers from abroad and another 31,000 infiltrators in Israel, compared with 164,000 workers from abroad and 34,000 infiltrators in 2018, according to Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics.

In 2019, 68.4 thousand workers from abroad (foreign citizens) entered Israel with a work visa, compared to 65.8 thousand in 2018.

About 93% of those who entered with a work visa left the country within five years.

In 2019, 61.5 thousand workers from abroad who entered with a work visa left Israel, compared to 57.4 thousand in 2018.

About 67% of those who entered with a work visa in 2019 came from Asian countries and about 30% from European countries.

At the end of 2019, there were about 31,000 infiltrators in Israel, most of them from Eritrea (71%) and Sudan (20%).