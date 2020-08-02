Bennett: 'Encouraging news' about coronavirus infection rate

Bennett cites data indicating that "Infection rate is less than 1 - Every infected person is currently infecting less than one person."

Former Defense Minister and Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett published a post entitled "Encouraging news. R is less than 1."

"For the very first time since the beginning of the second wave Israel has reduced the infection rate below threshold 1. In other words, every infected person is currently infecting less than one person. This means that if the Israeli public continues to behave properly, the epidemic will go away."

Bennett pointed out that "precisely now, even more efforts must be made to dramatically reduce the coefficient, in order to eradicate coronavirus and begin the work of rehabilitating the livelihoods of Israeli citizens."

"The analysis was performed by the permanent group I've been using since the beginning of the crisis, while Defense Minister — this is the group at Hebrew University. Over time, I've found that they're the most solid and accurate."

According to Health Ministry figures this morning, the number of coronavirus fatalities in Israel has risen to 531.

72,315 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Israel since the start of the pandemic. 45,631 patients have recovered from the disease while 26,153 cases remain active.

771 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized. 340 patients are in serious condition, 96 of whom are on ventilators, and 153 patients are in moderate condition.