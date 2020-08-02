3 ministers enter isolation

Zeev Elkin, Yaakov Avitan, Orly Levy-Abekasis to self-isolate for a week after meeting Rafi Peretz, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Ministers Zeev Elkin, Yaakov Avitan, and Orly Levy-Abekasis and a number of their advisers were required to enter home isolation following an epidemiological investigation conducted by the Health Ministry.

The three ministers had met with Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. The isolation of the ministers is expected to end next Sunday.

Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman also met with Rabbi Peretz, but in view of the fact that he has already had the coronavirus once and recovered from the disease he was not required to enter isolation.

Last night, Rabbi Peretz wrote in a tweet, "At the end of Shabbat (Sabbath), it was confirmed, to my dismay, that the coronavirus test I underwent on Friday came out positive. I feel good right now, and I wish a complete recovery to all those Jews who are ill."

72,315 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Israel since the start of the pandemic. 45,631 patients have recovered from the disease while 26,153 cases remain active.

771 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized. 340 patients are in serious condition, 96 of whom are on ventilators, and 153 patients are in moderate condition. The death toll currently stands at 531.