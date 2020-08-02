Likud MK: Bill on Overrule Clause is just 'trolling'

"The Right bloc has only 59 seats in the Knesset. Even if we bring all those in quarantine from home, we don't have a majority."

Likud MK Ariel Kellner responded to Ayelet Shaked's bill on the Overrule Clause.

"The bill on the Overrule Clause is nothing more than trolling," said MK Kellner. "The Right bloc has only 59 seats in the Knesset. Even if we bring all those in quarantine from home, we don't have a majority. That's the simple truth."

"Essentially, the situation at the moment is absurd. If anyone needs to overrule here, it's the Supreme Court on laws enacted by the Knesset. Not the other way around. Disqualification of a law should be with a full Supreme Court panel and unanimously. If there is one judge who thinks the law passed is correct, there is no reason why the decision of the house of representatives should not be respected.

"Second, the big problem in the Supreme Court isn't disqualifying laws but disregarding them. The way judges are elected must be changed. This is much more important and much more critical. And even that currently has no majority. In addition, it's important to remember that were it not for the adventure of the New Right the first time around, Shaked's proposal could have been more than a trick. "

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) will bring the Overrule Clause for a vote in the Knesset this week despite the fact that the coalition agreement includes a section rejecting the proposal.

"A special opportunity will arise this week for Knesset members from the right-wing bloc - an opportunity to stop whining, an opportunity to stop the judicial piracy," Shaked wrote last night on her Twitter account.

She added that "this coming Wednesday, the bill I submitted will be put to the vote, the bill which anchors the Overrule Clause and regulates the relationship between the branches of [governmental] power. Will they come to vote or will they continue to whine?"

Shaked's bill stipulates that only the Supreme Court, in a panel with at least 11 judges, will be authorized to strike down a law which was approved by the Knesset. Such a decision would be enacted only if it was supported by at least two-thirds of the judges sitting in the panel.

The Knesset will have the option of re-enacting a law that was struck down by a majority of 61 Knesset members. The re-enactment of the law will be valid for five years, but it will be possible to re-enact it again for similar periods.