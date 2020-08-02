Coronavirus death toll rises to 531

3 more people die from coronavirus since midnight. Number of new cases rises by only 625 after number of tests falls to 7,736 Saturday.

Over 625 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Saturday, according to data published by the Health Ministry Sunday morning.

The reason for the low number of diagnoses is probably the low number of tests performed Saturday,when only 7,736 tests were carried out. The rate of tests which came back positive on Saturday was 8.12%.

The death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise. Three more people succumbed to the disease since midnight, raising the number of coronavirus fatalities to 531.

72,315 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Israel since the start of the pandemic. 45,631 patients have recovered from the disease while 26,153 cases remain active.

771 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized. 340 patients are in serious condition, 96 of whom are on ventilators, and 153 patients are in moderate condition.