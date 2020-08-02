Liberman against Overrule Clause

Yisrael Beytenu chairman says Overrule Clause, debate on time frame of budgets not important when economy is closed.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman stated Sunday that he and his party would vote against MK Ayelet Shaked's Overrule Clause.

"We will vote against the Overrule Clause. This is a distraction from the main thing," Liberman said in an interview with Reshet Bet.

Addressing the issue of the budget and the dispute between the Likud and Blue and White over whether an annual or biennial budget should be approved, Liberman argued that this is a meaningless confrontation.

"The whole difference between the annual and biennial budgets is three months. There is no importance all to the debate over annual or biennial importance. The economy is certainly the most important thing and the big parties are preventing it from opening for no reason," Liberman said.

Later in the interview, Liberman clarified that if the restrictions on opening businesses on weekends are not lifted, Yisrael Beytenu will call on businesses to break the law.

"If the government does not lift the restrictions on businesses on weekends, all members of Yisrael Beytenu will move among the businesses this coming Saturday and encourage them to open," he said.