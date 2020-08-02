Miniseries based on Comey book takes aim at Trump pre-election

A miniseries based on former FBI director James Comey's book takes aim at Trump ahead of the November election.

The miniseries, called The Comey Rule, and based on Comey's A Higher Loyalty, claims to dramatize events surrounding the 2016 presidential election campaign. It features Jeff Daniels as Comey and Brendan Gleeson as Trump.

The miniseries premiers September 27 on Showtime.

According to Vanity Fair, the miniseries portrays Comey as "someone beholden to the rules of his position and institution nearly to a fault," and Trump as "a thoughtless exploiter of honor systems who has no problem setting that same rulebook on fire."

The report said Writer-Director Billy Ray is "braced for rage from Trump supporters."

“I recognize that there is something for everyone to hate in this movie, and I know we’re going to be prejudged by a lot of people who think they know who Comey is, who think they know who Trump is, and who think they know exactly what happened in 2016,” Ray said, according to Vanity Fair. “And I understand how polarized the public is out there. And that’s fair.”

According to Hollywood Reporter, Showtime had initially scheduled it for a post-election premiere but moved it up after writer and director Billy Ray blasted the decision in an email to the cast.