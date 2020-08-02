New COVID-19 outbreak at Bnei Brak nursing home

Decision made to keep asymptomatic COVID-19 patients at nursing home where they are to prevent trauma of relocating to unfamiliar place.

An incident of new coronavirus infection was identified at the Shlomo Hamelech (King Solomon) Nursing Home in Bnei Brak.

The event began when a symptomatic patient was identified on July 28. Following this, a complete examination of the institution was carried out by the director of the Magen Avot Ve'imahot.

The examination identified the source of the infection as a therapist and identified eight other asymptomatic patients from the same ward.

In line with the analysis of the events of the first coronavirus wave, and after receiving recommendations from professional levels, the Magen Avot Ve'Imahot staff decided on the adoption of a new policy.

"Understanding that the elderly are so fragile, we give priority to leaving the residents who feel well in their nursing home instead of sending them to dedicated corona wards at geriatric medical centers around the country," Magen Avot Ve'Imahot stated.

"Leaving the asymptomatic elderly residents in their nursing home is done with the understanding that many seniors prefer to stay in the place they are familiar with with caregivers close to and familiar to them. From the events of the first wave, we learned that the very transfer of an elderly person from a place known to him to another place - causes significant damage to his mental and cognitive state. We also know that the staff who know him in the nursing home are aware of his habits and therefore know how to provide him with all his needs.

"The decision to keep patients in their nursing home is made after a careful inspection by the institution itself to make sure that the coronavirus carriers can be isolated from the other residents.

"An inspection is also carried out to ensure that the staff is well equipped and protected and that all activities are carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the National Unit for the Prevention of Infections and of the heads of Magen Avot Ve'Imahot."

Prof. Maimon, director of Magen Avot Ve'Imahot, issued the instruction to keep the residents in place, perform repeat tests every four days, and closely monitor the condition of patients and staff to detect the development of possible morbidity or contagion events.