Seven-year-old boy drowns in Sea of Galilee

7-year-old boy from eastern Jerusalem drowns at Dugit Beach in the Sea of Galilee. 7 children have drowned in Israel since start of 2020.

Poriya Hospital in Tiberias has determined the death of the seven-year-old boy from eastern Jerusalem who drowned this morning at Dugit Beach in the Sea of Galilee.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the case.

According to data from the B'Terem Child Safety Organization, 111 children have drowned in Israel since 2015. So far, in 2020, seven children have drowned.

According to B'Terem Director Orly Silvinger: “Drowning is the second most common cause of death from child injuries. Swimming lessons save lives and enable children to cope better in life-threatening situations."

"We warn parents, don't say 'it won't happen to me' - at the beaches, don't enter the water without active rescue services."