Families to receive coronavirus grants today

First phase of coronavirus grants, payments to families with children, to begin today.

The National Insurance Institute will transfer coronavirus grants into the bank accounts of 1.2 million Israeli families with children below the age of 18 today.

Each family will receive NIS 500 for the first to fourth child (inclusive), and from the fifth child onwards they will receive NIS 300 per child.

The grants will be transferred to bank accounts in which government monthly child allowances are paid on a regular basis and will include children born in the month of July.

According to the Treasury's calculations, there are almost three million children who will receive a grant and the total payments will be one billion and 450 million shekels.

This is the first phase of the second coronavirus grant promised by the Prime Minister and the Fiance Minister. In the next phase, a sum of NIS 750 will be transferred to each adult citizen.

Meir Spiegler, the director general of the National Insurance Institute, said that the organization “has never undertaken a project of this scope, with a grant for every citizen.”

“The money will be transferred to the eligible beneficiaries until every last citizen receives the grants to which he is entitled,” Spiegler promised.