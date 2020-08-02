Will Likud vote against Overrule Clause?

Ayelet Shaked to bring Overrule Clause to vote in Knesset this week, despite coalition agreement against the legislation.

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) will bring the Overrule Clause for a vote in the Knesset this week despite the fact that the coalition agreement includes a section rejecting the proposal.

"A special opportunity will arise this week for Knesset members from the right-wing bloc - an opportunity to stop whining, an opportunity to stop the judicial piracy," Shaked wrote last night on her Twitter account.

She added that "this coming Wednesday, the bill I submitted will be put to the vote, the bill which anchors the Overrule Clause and regulates the relationship between the branches of [governmental] power. Will they come to vote or will they continue to whine?"

Shaked originally planned to raise the vote in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, but last night Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Cyber and National Digital Matters Minister Dudi Amsalem announced that this week the committee will not be promoting laws unrelated to the fight against the coronavirus.

Shaked's bill stipulates that only the Supreme Court, in a panel with at least 11 judges, will be authorized to strike down a law which was approved by the Knesset. Such a decision would be enacted only if it was supported by at least two-thirds of the judges sitting in the panel.

The Knesset will have the option of re-enacting a law that was struck down by a majority of 61 Knesset members. The re-enactment of the law will be valid for five years, but it will be possible to re-enact it again for similar periods.

Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar called on the Likud to support the legislation as failure to do so could damage the party's image on the right. "I recommend that Netanyahu support the overcoming clause that will come up this week. We must not go against our voters," Zohar wrote on his Twitter account.

The Blue and White party warned that "whoever supports the Overrule Clause supports the dissolution of the government."