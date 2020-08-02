Watch: Demonstrations against Netanyahu

Thousands of leftists demonstrated across the country against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. 12 protesters were arrested in Jerusalem.

Thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday night against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Caesarea and a number of other places around the country. The main protest took place outside the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, where 15,000 demonstrators marched.

Additional demonstrations took place in Charles Clore Park in Tel Aviv and outside Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea.

Near the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, the demonstrators chanted slogans and waved signs condemning Netanyahu and the government he heads.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed in the vicinity of ​​Paris Square in Jerusalem and the streets through which the protesters marched. In the late hours of the night, the protesters were dispersed.

Police said that a total of 12 demonstrators were arrested in Jerusalem on suspicion of disorderly conduct, assaulting a police officer and operating a drone.





