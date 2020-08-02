Biden vs. Trump

The mainstream media desperately wants Biden to be victorious in November. More than that, they want to orchestrate Trump’s defeat. Op-ed.

In the past, the competing political party sought to achieve victory in an election because they harbored a political philosophy that they believed would serve the citizens of the country in a way that the party in office was not able to do.

Today, all that has changed, and there is little consideration as to what a Democrat victory in November would mean for this country. There is just one agenda item that all Democrats agree on: Defeat Trump.

As readers of the paper I edit, The 5 Towns Jewish Times, know, we lean right (and sane) in the direction of the Trump political philosophy and vision for this country.

It is difficult for those who oppose Trump or support Mr. Biden to effectively explain their support for Mr. Biden or the Democrats. When asked to discuss their positions, they generally end up describing their disdain for Donald Trump. That is not a political debate; that’s an inane and often irrational position to maintain.

So what if Joe Biden somehow manages to win in November? According to some of the polls, Mr. Biden is way ahead of Mr. Trump. In the real and legitimate polls, the race is a lot closer than those looking to dummy up the election in order to score a victory at all costs.

The word on a Biden presidency is probably not as bad as the pro-Trump camp would have you believe. Joe Biden has been an outstanding pro-Israel senator over the entirety of his career. He boasts about a great personal relationship with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and Bibi has in the past said the same thing about Mr. Biden.

That said, there are, unfortunately, multiple drawbacks and even dangers to a Biden presidency. But before we get into those, let’s just say that if Israel survived eight years of Barack Obama and the things he tried to pull on the Jewish state, we should be O.K. with Mr. Biden.

That’s another good matter to consider in all this — Mr. Biden is not Mr. Obama. President Obama was a one-term senator when he arrived at the White House. Mr. Biden has been in Congress for more than 40 years. In addition, let us recall that for the first two years of his eight-year tenure, Obama had a Democrat majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Politically, Obama could have pulled anything vis-à-vis Israel, but he didn’t.

The point of all this is that the U.S. government is a behemoth. These bodies of government are composed mostly of Democrats and Republicans, but within those parties, there are liberals and conservatives in both parties. There are those who are pro-Israel and those who are critical and extremely critical of Israel.

The outstanding issue with a Biden presidency is whether or not Mr. Biden will be the ultimate decision-maker in his administration. The fear at this juncture is that he will be no more than a figurehead president, presenting the risk of anti-Israel leftists, who are the most vocal dimension of the party, dominating or seizing control.



History has shown that candidates for any level of office — and that is particularly true of a national race like this one—play to the extremists in the party during the campaigns because the people who feel strongly about issues are the most likely to vote.

The Trump campaign wants us to believe that if Biden is elected our taxes will go way up (they certainly will increase), but that largely depends on the composition of Congress. They say that under Biden the wall that the Trump administration built on the U.S.–Mexico border will be torn down, and illegal and undocumented immigrants will stream uncontrollably into the U.S. It is seriously doubtful that this will occur, and it is important to recall that Democrats like Mr. Obama and even Mr. Clinton cracked down considerably on illegal immigration to this country.

So why do the Democrats allow the wild and crazy leftists in the party like Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Cortez seem to be the ones formulating potential future policy? History has shown that candidates for any level of office — and that is particularly true of a national race like this one—play to the extremists in the party during the campaigns because the people who feel strongly about issues are the most likely to vote.

In the past, even those who presented themselves as advocates of radical change, like Obama and Clinton, have moderated their views and moved more toward the center. Barack Obama supported the rise of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and supported the removal of the late Hosni Mubarak who was president of Egypt for three decades. That move, along with the so-called Arab Spring, was a colossal failure.

In the Clinton White House, the foreign leader who visited the oval office more than any other was Yasser Arafat, the violent terrorist leader responsible for hundreds of deaths of Jews in Israel. These were not necessarily moderate moves, but the important thing is that these attempts at mainstreaming radicals did not work despite their best efforts.

So what will a Biden administration’s attitude or position be on the matter of the U.S. Embassy being in Jerusalem, or Israel making the Golan Heights a legal part of the state of Israel? The Bernie and AOC elements in the party will place an item like the U.S. Embassy on top of their foreign policy agenda.

If Bibi delays extending some additional sovereignty over Judea and Samaria for much longer and Biden is elected, Israeli law being extended to these areas where more than a half-million Jews reside might never happen.

Usually, the vice president in a U.S. administration is inconsequential. That was the case when Biden was the Obama VP and when Al Gore was the Clinton VP. That will not be the case this time around.

Many of the Democrats leading the party around by its ear appear to have bad intentions. The Democrats with the bad intentions seem to currently have the upper hand in the party. Why it is that people who seem to want to do this country harm might have a momentum that favors them was answered in part in last week’s Torah reading. Moshe, the leader of Israel, seems exasperated by the inability of the Jewish people to stay on a good and right track.

Moshe wanted to know why those dragging Klal Yisrael down are successful so often. Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz says on this subject, “When one is self-motivated, one has the power to accomplish things and bring about change. When one gets into something with all one’s might, with all one’s soul, with all one’s heart, this has real power that can go stronger.”

His next sentence asks why it is that so often the bad guys seem to be winning, and he quotes a great Jewish leader who said, “Bad people do their falsehood with truth, whereas we do our truth falsely.”

The personality that Biden — or the people making the decisions around him — select to be vice president looks to have a greater chance of becoming president sooner than any other VP in history. The upside is if that person is someone other than Elizabeth Warren or Stacy Abrams (crazy radicals), we will have to consider the possibility of reelection in 2024, and that is probably the strongest moderating agent for would-be extremists that exists.

Finally, and most importantly, all these problems are solved by reelecting Donald Trump. Ask yourself — who needs all those headaches?

Larry Grodon is editor in chief of the 5 Towns Jewish Times.