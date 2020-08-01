Ronni Gamzu: Don't allow 16,000 US yeshiva students into Israel

Professor Ronni Gamzu, the government's coronavirus project manager, criticized the decision to allow 16,000 US yeshiva students into Israel ahead of the holiday season.

"We need to take intelligent measures here and prevent another fire," he told Weekend News. "This is a decision which was made before I took office. I am not yet completely sure what other instructions we need to be giving."

Gamzu also said that he is not looking at the previous failures in handling the coronavirus crisis.

"I really want to take the citizens of the State of Israel forward," he said. "Yes, there were mistakes, and yes, there were restrictions which I don't see the logic in, and that pushed the public away. Anyone who comes sees open here, closed there, and says, 'This doesn't seem reasonable to me.' Especially if that person is one who lost his livelihood."

According to Gamzu, it could be that Israelis will be able to resume flights abroad within the next month.

"I think that during August, the skies will reopen," he said. "The purpose is to resume, as quickly as possible and to as many 'green' countries as possible, because we are pretty red in comparison to the other green countries. And this is definitely a realistic goal."

"I serve the citizens of the State of Israel. I have confidence in my path. I'm not sure I'll succeed, but I really think that all of us together, all of the State of Israel's citizens, if we can join hands, we will succeed."