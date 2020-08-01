Dozens of Israelis protest PM Netanyahu - from San Francisco

Protest organizer says he plans to protest 'on a regular basis, until Netanyahu is gone.'

Dozens of Israelis gathered on Friday near San Francisco's Golden Gate to protest Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The protesters waved black flags and Israeli flags, carrying signs condemning Netanyahu in both English and Hebrew.

Etai Beck, a hi-tech CEO and one of the protest's organizers, told Haaretz that the protesters were Israelis who live in the US and Israel.

"People here flew twice and some even three times to Israel to participate in the three election

cycles that the country had last year," he said, adding that many of them "live a divided life between Israel and America."

He added that his protest was inspired by the Black Flags protests in Israel, and that he hopes to continue the protests in the coming weeks, and to see more Israelis joining him.

"Maybe we won’t be able to do it every week, but we want to do it on a regular basis until Netanyahu is gone," he said.

Offir Gutelzon, 45, who lives with his family in Palo Alto, drove over an hour to join the protest. "We are here as patriotic Israelis who love our country," he told Haaretz in a phone call. "We want to express our support for the patriots in Jerusalem outside the Prime Minister’s residence."