Minister Rafi Peretz tests positive for coronavirus

Rabbi Rafi Peretz, former Education Minister, confirms positive coronavirus test. 'I feel good right now.'

Jerusalem and Heritage Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, Rabbi Peretz wrote, "At the end of Shabbat (Sabbath), it was confirmed, to my dismay, that the coronavirus test I underwent on Friday came out positive."

"I feel good right now, and I wish a complete recovery to all those Jews who are ill."

On Saturday, Israel's Health Ministry said that 11 people had died of coronavirus since Friday, and that 527 coronavirus tests had come back positive, out of a total 6,771 test results received.

The Ministry also said that 328 coronavirus patients were in serious condition and 95 were on ventilators.