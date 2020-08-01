Health Ministry: 11 coronavirus deaths since Friday, 527 new cases

Israel's Health Ministry confirms 527 new coronavirus cases, out of just 6,771 test results received.

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday reported that 11 people died of coronavirus since Friday, bringing the total deaths to 523.

The Ministry also said that 527 people were diagnosed with the disease since midnight, out of 6,771 test results received.

Currently, the number of active coronavirus cases in Israel stands at 26,542, with 328 in serious condition and 95 on ventilators.

At the same time, police refrained from shuttering shops which opened Saturday in violation of the weekend lockdown ordered by the government.

On Friday, the shops and malls had announced their intention to reopen, claiming that the lockdown is "religious coercion."