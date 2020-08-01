Iran rules out attack as cause of Natanz explosion

Iranian security body rules out drone or missile attacks as cause of incident at Natanz nuclear site earlier this month.

A member of an influential Iranian security body said on Friday it had ruled out drone or missile attacks as the cause of an incident at the Natanz nuclear site earlier this month, AFP reports.

"What is certain is that in our view, a drone, missile, bomb or rocket attack is not the case," ISNA news agency quoted Mojtaba Zolnour, head of parliament's national security and foreign affairs committee, as saying.

"There are traces of an explosion from elements on the inside (of the building) but since investigations are ongoing, I will not disclose the details," he added.

On July 2, Iran reported an "incident" at the Natanz complex, but said it caused no casualties and failed to stop enrichment work at the facility.

An unnamed Middle Eastern intelligence official later told The New York Times that Israel was responsible for the attack, which he said was carried out using a powerful bomb. Israel has not commented on the report.

Last week, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee said the blast at Natanz was caused by a "security breach".

Iran has warned that any country found to be responsible for the explosion at Natanz should expect retaliation.

The explosion at Natanz came six days after an explosion near a military complex in Parchin area southeast of Tehran rocked the Iranian capital. Authorities blamed that blast on "leaking gas tanks".

